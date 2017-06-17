Hundreds Take to the Streets in Nationwide Rallies Against Gender Violence

Hundreds of people took part in rallies around the country Saturday night protesting violence against women.

In Tel Aviv’s central Habima Square approximately 250 protesters held signs calling for an end to violence, while similar rallies were held in Jerusalem, Haifa and other cities around the country.

“We are calling on the Israeli government to hold an emergency meeting to set up a national emergency program to battle violence against women,” read the dedicated Facebook page set up for the nationwide rallies.

According to the organizers, since the beginning of 2017 a total of 17 women and children have been killed in instances of gender violence.

“The police know, they know well, and even though they know in advance that the woman is in danger, they do not help her,” said Michal Greenwald, one of the organizers of the protest.

“The shelters are closed. But the shelters are [only] one solution, to keep a woman away from her environment, from her life. What about distancing the man who threatens to kill his wife?”

This past Wednesday, 18-year-old Henriette Karra was found dead after being stabbed to death in her home in Ramle. Her parents and uncle are currently being held on suspicion of murder.

Two days earlier, Maya Goren, 40, was found murdered in an apartment in Bat Yam. Her husband, a 29-year-old man, has been arrested.

According to official statistics from the police, from January 2016 to October 2016 eight women were murdered by their male partners; three had filed complaints to the police. Between 2007 and 2016, 125 women were murdered by their partners.