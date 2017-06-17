Palestinian Attempts to Stab Israeli in West Bank

A Palestinian attempted to stab an Israeli near the West Bank settlement of Alon Shvut early morning Saturday, the IDF said. The two skirmished and the Israeli was slightly injured.

Security forces arrived on the scene and detained the Palestinian.

On Friday, three Palestinian assailants armed with guns and knives killed one Border Policewoman and left a number of people wounded.

The officer, Hadas Malka, 23, was critically stabbed while attempting to reach for her gun, according to Israel's Police, and later succumbed to her wounds.

All three attackers were shot dead by officers at the scene.