Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Jerusalem Attack

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in Jerusalem on Friday in which an Israeli border policewoman was killed, the group's Amaq news agency said.

Islamic State said the attack "will not be the last."

In the attack carried out Friday evening, three Palestinian assailants armed with guns and knives killed one Border Policewoman and left a number of people wounded.

The officer, Hadas Malka, 23, was critically stabbed while attempting to reach for her gun, according to Israel's Police, and later succumbed to her wounds.

All three attackers were shot dead by officers at the scene.

The attack unfolded along Sultan Suleiman Street, near Damascus Gate in the Old City. At one scene, two of the attackers were shot and killed after assaulting police officers with knives and guns. At the other, an attacker was shot dead after stabbing a border policewoman, critically wounding her.

Another officer was lightly wounded in the attack. Both were evacuated to Hadassah University Hospital in Jerusalem for treatment, where the female officer died of her wounds.

According to the police, two Palestinian bystanders were wounded in the shootout, one moderately and one lightly.