Israel Rescinds Entry Permits Handed to Palestinians for Ramadan After Deadly Jerusalem Attack

Israel has revoked permits allowing Palestinians to visit Israel on occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan after a deadly attack in Jerusalem on Friday, a senior official told Haaretz. Muslim worshippers' access to the Temple Mount for Friday prayers will remain unchanged.

The decision to revoke the permits was made during a conference call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior members of his cabinet, as well as top security officials, after three Palestinians carried out an attack outside the Old City in Jerusalem, killing a policewoman and wounding several others before being shot dead.

Following the call, a senior official told Haaretz that security forces have circled and are operating in Deir Abu-Mash'al, the town the terrorists behind the attack came from. Their extended families will lose their permits to enter Israel.

On occasion of the month of Ramadan, Israel has given thousands of Palestinians special permission to enter Israel to visit family on weekdays, and has given Palestinians greater access to the Temple Mount, as has been the custom on Ramadan in previous years. According to the senior official, the weekday permits are now rescinded, while access to the Temple Mount on Fridays will continue.

Following the attack, Jerusalem District's Police Commander Yoram Halevy said that some of the attackers had permits to enter Israel, but it was not clear what kind of permits he was referring to. He added that there were no specific alerts before the attack. "However we know what Jerusalem is. We are in the Ramadan period and we do not act according to alerts, we are on one big alert all the time," he said.

According to Halevy, over 180,000 people had arrived in Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers, and suggested that the attack may well have ramifications on their ability to continue to do so.

Jerusalem Police noted that Ramadan, Islam's holiest month, was unusually calm this year, after previous holidays had been marred by terror attacks and clashes between Palestinians and police. For the first time this Ramadan, Israel allowed buses of women and children from the West Bank into Jerusalem for Friday's prayers.

