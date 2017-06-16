Border Policewoman Critically Wounded in Terror Attack in Jerusalem

A Border Police officer was critically wounded in a terror attack outside the Old City in Jerusalem on Friday evening.

Police said the four suspected assailants were apprehended after a firefight with officers near Herod's Gate in the Old City. It was not immediately clear if more assailants were involved in the attack. The assailants were shot however their condition is currently unknown.

According to the police, the four were armed with both guns and knives.

The suspected attack took place near Herod's Gate in the Old City.

More details to follow

