Border Policewoman Critically Wounded in Terror Attack in Jerusalem

At least four assailants were involved in the attack, according to reports

comments Print Subscribe now
The scene adjacent to Herod's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City, June 16, 2017.
The scene adjacent to Herod's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City, June 16, 2017.

A Border Police officer was critically wounded in a terror attack outside the Old City in Jerusalem on Friday evening. 

Police said the four suspected assailants were apprehended after a firefight with officers near Herod's Gate in the Old City. It was not immediately clear if more assailants were involved in the attack. The assailants were shot however their condition is currently unknown.

According to the police, the four were armed with both guns and knives.

The suspected attack took place near Herod's Gate in the Old City.

More details to follow

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral