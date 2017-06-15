5 Must-read David Grossman Haaretz Articles Following His Man Booker Award

Writer David Grossman on Wednesday became the first Israeli to win the prestigious Man Booker International Prize, for his novel "A Horse Walks into a Bar." And like every great author concerned with modern life in Israel, he has published many important articles in Haaretz.

Want to know more about the political beliefs that inform the artist behind "A Horse Walks into a Bar?" Here are five of Grossman's must-read stories in Haaretz:

"The case for Israeli conscientious objectors" July 19, 2016

"The army that for nearly 50 years has cultivated injustice, oppression and the killing of civilians should allow people incapable of joining it a way to express their conscience."

"Will the Israeli right finally come to its senses?" August 4, 2015

"The terrifying burning of a Palestinian baby in the West Bank village of Duma is a symptom of a much deeper illness: It signals to us Israelis how very serious our situation is, and indicates – in letters writ in fire – that the path to a better future is closing before us."

"On hope and despair in the Middle East" July 8, 2014

"Below the turbid waters we’ve been treading for the past 47 years runs a deep and cold current, a current of dread over a huge mistake, a monumental wrong turn and loss of way."

"The highway, the village and the road not taken" June 26, 2013

"A major new highway that is meant to link Jewish settlements on the outskirts of Jerusalem is bisecting the Palestinian village of Beit Safafa, cutting families from each other and making their lives a nightmare. On a larger scale, it blocks the possibility of a viable Palestinian state."

"An open letter to Netanyahu: It's time to speak to Abbas" November 6, 2012

"When the Palestinian president said he would not return to Safed, he sounded a new note – one that requires a different level of attentiveness."