Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Cancel Israel Show Over 'Unexpected Change of Schedule'

U.S. hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis have canceled their upcoming concert in Israel due to “an unexpected change of schedule,” their international production team said Wednesday.

They were due to perform in Rishon Letzion’s Live Park on July 18.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ debut album, “The Heist,” was released in 2012 and featured the hit singles “Thrift Shop” and “Same Love.” The latter became an anthem in the struggle for LGBT rights and for supporters of same-sex marriage. The duo performed it with Madonna at the Grammy Awards ceremony in 2014, where they scooped four prizes: Best New Artist; Best Rap Album (“The Heist”); and Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance (“Thrift Shop”).

Their sophomore album, “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made,” was released in 2016 and featured Ed Sheeran on the single “Growing Up (Sloane’s Song).”

As yet, there are no details on whether the duo will reschedule the gig for a later date.

American singer-songwriter Laura Pergolizzi, who performs under the stage name LP, was set to support Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. However, she will still be performing in Israel, at Tel Aviv’s Barby Club on the same day, July 18.