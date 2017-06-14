Australian Embassy in Israel Marks Arrival of New Ambassador With Humorous Video

The Australian Embassy in Israel issued a humorous video to mark the arrival of new Ambassador Chris Cannan, who is replacing Ambassador Dave Sharma.

The video, posted on the embassy's Facebook page, purports to reveal "the embassy's top secret handover brief" for the incoming ambassador.

The video pokes fun at Israelis passion for food, tendency to underdress, speak loudly, use the words "nu," "sababa" and "walla," and busy news cycle.

skip - video

