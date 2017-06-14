WATCH

Australian Embassy in Israel Marks Arrival of New Ambassador With Humorous Video

The video, made by outgoing Ambassador Dave Sharma, purports to reveal 'the embassy's top secret handover brief' for incoming Ambassador Chris Cannan

From the embassy's video
From the embassy's video

The Australian Embassy in Israel issued a humorous video to mark the arrival of new Ambassador Chris Cannan, who is replacing Ambassador Dave Sharma.

The video, posted on the embassy's Facebook page, purports to reveal "the embassy's top secret handover brief" for the incoming ambassador.   

The video pokes fun at Israelis passion for food, tendency to underdress, speak loudly, use the words "nu," "sababa" and "walla," and busy news cycle.

