WATCH

'New Voices From Palestine': Powerful Panel From Haaretz Peace Conference

Who says there's no Palestinian partner? Four young Palestinians have something to say to Israelis

comments Print Subscribe now

Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace took place in Tel Aviv on Monday for the third year, with panels and speeches focusing on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two-state solution.

"New voices from Palestine" panel discussion includes Abeer Al Natsheh, Founder and Managing Director of my Pink Electronics, Riman Barakat, CEO and founder of Experience Palestine, Huba Abuarqoub, Regional Director of Alliance for Middle East Peace, and Ayad Dajani, Doctoral Researcher at Jena Center for Reconciliation Studies, Jena Germnay. 

Haaretz Peace Conference | New Palestinian Voices Haaretz
skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral