'New Voices From Palestine': Powerful Panel From Haaretz Peace Conference
Who says there's no Palestinian partner? Four young Palestinians have something to say to Israelis
Haaretz's Israel Conference on Peace took place in Tel Aviv on Monday for the third year, with panels and speeches focusing on the 50th anniversary of the Six-Day War, the occupation and the two-state solution.
"New voices from Palestine" panel discussion includes Abeer Al Natsheh, Founder and Managing Director of my Pink Electronics, Riman Barakat, CEO and founder of Experience Palestine, Huba Abuarqoub, Regional Director of Alliance for Middle East Peace, and Ayad Dajani, Doctoral Researcher at Jena Center for Reconciliation Studies, Jena Germnay.
