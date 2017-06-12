Nine Right-wing Israeli Extremists Arrested in Jerusalem

Nine right-wing activists were arrested by Israeli police on Monday morning in a Jerusalem apartment. All have been barred from entering the West Bank by administrative orders. Some of the arrest warrants were for violating those orders.

Administrative orders are issued by high-ranking military officers, not the courts.

According to the organization Honenu, which is providing legal aid to six of the detainees through lawyers Adi Keidar and Nati Rom, some of the nine are minors.

Honenu also said that administrative orders were delivered on Sunday night to two more right-wing activists in Jerusalem, not constraining their movements, but only with whom they may be in contact.

Itamar Ben Gvir, a lawyer representing other detainees, claims that the police raid constitutes abuse.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

"The police are abusing and persecuting the 'hilltop youths,'" Ben Gvir said, refrencing the name for young extreme Jewish settlers. "When young people are hounded and pushed against the wall, no wonder that some respond and cannot sit still."