Rocket Siren in Northern Israel Was False Alarm, Army Says

A siren warning of a possible incoming rocket was sounded Monday in northern Israel's Golan Heights. The Israeli army said it was a false alarm.

If confirmed, it would have been the first border incident since April when three Syrian mortar shells exploded in the Israeli Golan Heights, causing no damage.

Mid-March saw an unusual exchange of fire between Israel and Syria, when the Israeli air force attacked several targets across the border and Syrian air defense launched several anti-aircraft rockets in response. One of the rockets entered Israeli airspace and was shot down by an Arrow missile. Following the incident, Israel made a rare statement admitting to the airstrikes in Syria.

Late November, ISIS fighters in the Syrian Golan Heights fired at a IDF unit near the border. The soldiers were not hurt. An Israeli airstrike targeted a gun-mounted vehicle near the border and killed the four passengers inside, the IDF said.