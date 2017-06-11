Netanyahu Seeks to Clamp Down on Human-rights Groups and Bar Funding From Foreign States

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the current law requiring some non-profit groups to disclose funding they receive from foreign governments is too weak, adding that he intends to push for legislation that would completely bar Israeli non-profit organizations from receiving foreign government funds.

Noting that he had managed to stop such funding from the Norwegian government, he said there is a need for an overall ban. The remark is an apparent reference to a request by Israel to the Norwegian government seeking to halt Norway's financial assistance to a Palestinian women's organization named after Dalal Mughrabi, who led a terrorist cell that killed 37 people in an attack in 1978 near Tel Aviv.



Netanyahu said that the Norwegians acceded to the request, which he said was submitted as part of what he called "Israel's decisive foreign policy."

The current law, which the Knesset passed in July of last year, requires Israeli organizations that receive a majority of their financial support from governments overseas to disclose it to the Registrar of Non-Profit Organizations and to disclose it in their official publications.

The current law mainly targets human-rights groups, which receive most of their funding from overseas. According to the Justice Ministry, there are only 27 organizations in Israel that get more than half their funding from foreign governments. Of these, 25 are human rights organizations identified with the left.

