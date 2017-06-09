Hate Crime Suspected After Graffiti, Slashed Tires Found in Arab Jerusalem Neighborhood

Car tires were slashed and anti-Arab slogans were spray-painted in a suspected hate crime in an Arab neighborhood of Jerusalem overnight on Friday

The tires of nine vehicles were punctured and the slogans "Kahane was right" and "price-tag" were spray-painted in the Beit Safafa neighborhood.

So-called “price tags” are reference to a form of fretribution attacks by radical settlers or far right extremists who try to exact a price for any Israeli government curbs on settlements. The term has also come to describe attacks against Palestinian property in revenge for violence or restrictions against extremist settlers, for example administrative detention orders.

Police opened an investigation and evidence was gathered at the scene.

This was the second incident of suspected hate crime in the neighborhood this week. On Tuesday, some 14 gravestones in the local cemetery were smashed. Police said that the two cases were unrelated.