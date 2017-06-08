Israeli Commandos Heading to Cyprus for Largest-ever Drill
The joint drill, which involves 400 Israeli soldiers, has ruffled feathers in Ankara
Israeli commandos will be undergoing training in Cyprus next week, the biggest joint military exercise ever undertaken between the two countries in the island nation.
Sqaudrons of Black Hawk helicopters will head to Cyprus for the joint exercise, which starts Sunday, Haaretz has learned.
The Israeli commando forces will be spending a week in the Troodos Mountains. According to Cypriot media sources, the training will involve 400 Israeli soldiers.
Cyprus and Israel have held joint exercises before, mainly in the air and sea. This time ground forces are also involved.
The exercise has ruffled feathers in Ankara, according to media reports in Cyprus.
The Israel Defense Forces declined to answer Haaretz's questions on the subject.
