In Jerusalem, U.S.'s Nikki Haley Accuses UN of 'Being Such a Bully' to Israel

American UN envoy Nikki Haley, on a visit to Israel, reassured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States will advocate for Israel at the United Nations, and accused the UN of "bullying" Israel.

"If there's anything I have no patience for, it's bullies," Haley told Netanyahu, "and the UN was being such a bully to Israel because they could."

"We're starting to see a turn in New York," Haley told him.

At their meeting, Netanyahu thanked the U.S. ambassador to the UN for "standing up for Israel" and "standing up for the truth." He added that Israel is "glad to see the fruits of your efforts."

"President Trump and you I think have changed the discourse, have drawn new standards, and everybody's taking up," Netanyahu said, adding, "that's great."

Haley came to Israel after addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday. She also met with Israel's President Reuven Rivlin.

In Geneva, Haley said UNHRC must "address its chronic anti-Israel bias if it is to have any credibility."

The prime minister said that the American changes in discourse toward the UN since President Donald Trump took office have made "a world of difference, both for Israel and the U.S."

Haley said that some other countries' UN ambassadors on the Human Rights Council were "embarrassed" by Agenda Item 7, which mandates the debate of Israeli human rights abuses at every session. "They acknowledge the fact that it just makes no sense," she said. "You can't sit there, and of all countries, Israel?"