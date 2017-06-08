Israeli Army Fire Kills Palestinian During Clashes on Border Fence, Gaza Officials Say

A young Palestinian man died of his wounds Tuesday after being shot by Israeli soldiers during clashes along the southern Gaza border, according to Palestinian health officials in the strip.

Six other Palestinians were said to have been wounded.

A Palestinian Foreign Ministry spokesperson identified the killed Palestinian as 25-year-old Fadi Ibrahim Anjar and said he was shot in the stomach.

Palestinian health officials said two young men were struck with live rounds in their lower extremities and evacuated to hospitals in moderate condition. Four others were said to have suffered from smoke inhalation in separate clashes in the north of the strip.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said dozens of Palestinians had gathered at the fence. Soldiers on the Israeli side of the border fired warning shots in the air after their calls to halt were ignored.

The Israeli army confirmed that one Palestinian had been struck by cross-border gunfire, and said that a number of suspect individuals were targeted as they threw tires in an attempt to damage the fence.

Residents in the Gaza Strip, run by the Islamist Hamas group, said the protesters were throwing stones near the fence when the Israeli troops shot at them.

The Israeli army said it was looking into the reports.

The confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers occurred at the calls of an activist group in opposition to Israel's blockade of Gaza and with Hamas' approval.

With reporting by the Associated Press