What to Do and Where to Go for Tel Aviv Gay Pride 2017

The Tel Aviv Pride Festival is set to begin on June 4th, with the Pride Parade kicking off the six-day bonanza in style.

The Tel Aviv municipality released a promotional video on their official Facebook for the festival on Thursday. The music video features DJ ONLY and Ishtar.

The parade will start at Tel Aviv's Gan Meir and will culminate in a party at the beachside Charles Clore Park.

Here is a breakdown of other festival events, as seen on their website:

skip - Official Tel Aviv-Yafo Pride Festival 2017 promotional video on Facebook.

All the week's events:

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

Tel Aviv Pride Beach

(Hilton Beach)

Join the LGBT community for a fun day in the sun.



LGBT Cultural Events

(LGBT Center)

"Let it B" exploring bisexual visibility through concerts, shows and conferences.

Tel Aviv Pride Market

(Rothshild/Allenby Market)

Come to Tel Aviv's Trendy new culinary scene to celebrate Pride Week with live music, parties and more!

TLVFest- LGBT Film Festival

(Tel Aviv Cinematheque)

The only LGBT film festival in the Middle East. TLVFest is a fixture of the Israeli pride week. This program aims to enrich the cultural dialogue and empower the spirit of tolerance in Israeli Society.



June 1:

The 1st LGBT Photography Conference and Exhibition

(Tel Aviv Museum of Art starting at 19:00)

The Tel Aviv Museum of Art is putting together an expansive photography exhibition. The artists themselves will discuss their work and the interplay between art and the LGBT community.

Entrance is Free

June 5:

Women in the Arts- Crafts Fair

(Dov Hoz Community Center starting at 19:00)

Come see the work of talented creators, designers and artists from the LGBT community celebrating female power in the arts.

Entrance is Free



Drag Queens on Stilettos

(Dizengoff Center starting at 18:30)

Come cheer on the Drag Queens as they showcase their extravagant outfits and race down Dizengoff Center.

Entrance is Free



The Israeli Opera Presents: ABBA Hits

(NYX Hotel starting at 19:30)

The Israeli Opera will produce an unforgettable tribute to ABBA on an outdoor stage.

Entrance is Free

June 6:

Women's Air Hockey Tournament

(Dizengoff Center starting at 20:00)

Bring your friends and join in for the ultimate air hockey tournament. Entrance is Free



June 7:



Slide for Pride

(Hilton Beach starting at 11:00)

Come enjoy your day with a huge inflatable beach slide that will take over Hilton Beach.

Entrance is Free

Tel Aviv Urban Culture and Graffiti Tour

(starting at 11:00)

Discover and learn about the history and purpose of the beatiful street art in the Florentine Neighborhood.

Entrance is Free



Tel Aviv Pride 2017 VIP Pool Party

(Poli House starting at 16:00)

Join designer Andrew Christian and his Trophy boys for a pool party on the rooftop. Bring your swim gear and jumping in the pool is mandatory.

Entrance Fee



Tel Aviv Fashion & Pride Walking Tour

(starting at 17:00)

Grab your Heals and hit the main stores of Tel Aviv on this 2 hour fashion tour. This is the absolute best way to learn the journey of Israeli Fashion.



Wigstock Drag Queen Show

(Gan Meir starting at 19:30)

A huge event at Meir Park Featuring dozens of drag queens held in honor of Gila Goldstein. This event will raise awareness of HIV within the LGBT community.

Entrance is Free



Dreck Pride 2017

(Valium starting at 23:00)

Who's ready to party?



June 8:



Levinsky Market Tasting Tour

(Levinksy Market starting at 10:00)

This tasting tour will hit all your Middle Eastern cravings and give you a taste of this unique culinary scene.

Water Park Tel Aviv

(Shefayim Water Park starting at 12:00)

12 hours of nonstop fun with the most beautiful men in Israel.



Tel Aviv's Pride History Walking Tour

(Starting at 17:00)

Put on your rainbow colored glasses and take a walk through the fascinating history of Israel's largest LGBT community.

June 9



Pride Parade Launch Party

(Gan Meir starting at 10:00)

The pinnacle of Pride Week is the Pride Parade, which kicks off at 10:00 with floats, drag shows, marching groups and music.



Tel Aviv Pride Parade

(Tel Aviv Promenade starting at 12:00)

This bright and colorful parade starts off at Gan Meir and ends at Charles Clore Park.

Entrance is Free



Pride Parade Main Stage

(Charles Clore Park starting at 14:00)

The biggest sunset party in the Middle East! Special performances and DJ's will be present.

Entrance is Free

June 10:

Ofer Nissim Live: Pride 2017

(Tel Aviv Convention Center starting at 15:00)



Forever Tel Aviv: Dance in the Park

(Ganei Yehoshua, Yarkon Park starting at 17:00)

According to the official Tel Aviv-Yafo government website, this year's Pride Festival "is expected to draw over 200,000 people from all four corners of the world who will gather in Tel Aviv for one of the biggest pride parades in the world."

For a full listing of official and unofficial Pride events, visit the Tel Aviv-Yafo and the Pride Festival 2017 Facebook pages.