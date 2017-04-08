Rank and File: Haggadah Fair Returns to Inbal Jerusalem Hotel

A PASSOVER TRADITION: It is a national tradition in Israel to take a hike during Passover, so both the Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel (AACI) and the English Speaking Residents Association (ESRA) are once more offering guided tours next week. The AACI has two options next Thursday: Moshe Kahan will give an insider’s tour of the ghettos of the old Jewish settlements in Jerusalem, while Ruth S. Frank will take her group around archaeological remains by Kibbutz Ramat Rachel. Call 050-565-6613 or 054-636-4108, respectively, for more info. Caron Greenblatt will lead an art tour of Jerusalem’s Mamilla neighborhood, also for the AACI (email caron342@gmail.com for more info). ESRA, meanwhile, will host a hike between the two kibbutzim of Dalia and Galed, walking above and along Nahal ‎Taninim, which flows to the Mediterranean. For more info, call Lawrence on 054-773-4394.

A PASSOVER RITUAL: The Kol HaOt Illuminated Haggadah Fair returns next Thursday evening at the Inbal Jerusalem Hotel. “Symbols and icons are effective ways to identify key elements of the seder and Exodus story,” says Kol HaOt executive director Elyssa Moss Rabinowitz. “Each artist focuses on deeper meanings of the symbols in order to express their understanding of Jewish history and ritual.” This year’s event includes David Moss, who hails from Dayton, Ohio, and will be exhibiting his internationally acclaimed Moss Haggadah; Ben Simon, who grew up in Long Island, will display modernistic, linocut illustrations from his illuminated haggadah. DC-native Rabbi David Golinkin, editor of The Schechter Haggadah, will give a presentation at the free fair on “700 Years of Illuminated Haggadot.” Visual artist Dan Groover will present a live demonstration on the creation of a modern symbol. In addition to its annual Illuminated Haggadah Fair, Kol HaOt conducts a variety of arts-based, interactive programs for North American tourists. For more info, call Fern Allen at 058-673-3226.

A PASSOVER MATZA: Friendship Circle Central Jerusalem hosted its second annual Grand Matza Bake in Jerusalem last Sunday. Friendship Circle connects teen volunteers with special-needs children and youth, for camaraderie and inclusion. The organization in particular serves the community of English-speaking immigrants who don’t always have immediate access to social services. This year, around 300 guests flooded the First Station in an attempt to break the world record for the longest matza. The Solomon Brothers provided live music, while Herby Dan of Herby’s Bake Shop provided 75 kilograms (164 pounds) of dough. Each child rolled out two matzot, which were eventually joined together into a giant matza measuring 7.5 meters by 2 meters, breaking the old record of 7.29 meters set by Manishewitz. Friendship Circle Central Jerusalem was founded by Chani Canterman, who also runs the Chabad Center of Talbiya with her husband Rabbi Eli Canterman.

