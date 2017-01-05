Bedouin Man Stabbed in Ashdod, Police Search for Jewish Suspect

A Bedouin man was stabbed Thursday morning in Ashdod, reportedly by a Jewish man described by police as "visibly religious."

Police said that they were searching for a suspect and that the victim was lightly wounded.

Investigators initially suspected that the incident may have been nationalistically motivated, but police later said some signs pointed to possible criminal intent.

The incident occurred on Haatzmaut Street and paramedics said they were treating a 40-year-old man with stab wounds to his limbs.

Earlier on Thursday, a 20-year-old Bedouin man was captured and arrested in Be'er Sheva after taking a security guard's fidearm and fleeing the scene.

According to police, the suspect engaged in a physical confrontation with the security guard before taking his gun and fleeing on foot.