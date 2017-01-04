Lebanese Blame Israeli Mossad for Assassinating Businessman in Angola

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun reportedly blamed Israel's Mossad on Wednesday for the assassination of a Lebanese businessman in Angola.

According to Hezbollah's Al-Manar channel, Aoun opened his weekly government meeting by saying Israel's intelligence agency was behind the shooting of Amine Bakri in the Angolan capital of Luanda on Monday, but gave no further details.

Bakri, a prominent Lebanese businessman from Nabatieh in south Lebanon, was shot dead by armed gunmen while traveling on a dirt road not far from a furniture factory that he owned, which he had just visited.

According to recent reports in Lebanon, the 37-year-old businessman was targeted by three gunmen who were waiting for him. He was reportedly shot from point-blank range and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Local reports labeled the incident as a car-jacking that ended in murder and attributed it to local gangs.

Bakri left Lebanon for Africa at a young age and began to develop a number of businesses, most prominently a furniture business.

Last month, Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi said that his government suspected the Mossad was behind the assassination of aviation engineer Mohammed Zawahri.

Zawahri was shot to death outside his home in Sfax, Tunisia, on December 15. According to a statement by Hamas two days after the attack, Zawahri was a member of the organization's military wing and one of the leaders of its drone program.