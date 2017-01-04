Clashes as Hundreds Protest, Block Roads Outside of Hebron Shooter's Trial

Hundreds of people protested outside the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, protesting against the likely conviction of Elor Azaria, an Israeli soldier who shot a wounded Palestinian assailant.

"Azaria was born free", "'the people of Israel support and salute this hero," protesters chanted outside the courtroom as Azaria faced his verdict.

The demonstrators broke through the barriers that the police erected and tried to block a major traffic junction near the Azrielli mall.

"We will turn the state upside down" some of the protesters shouted. "If you killed a terrorist they would arrest you too," yelled one demonstrator who clashed with police who attempted to move the protesters into an area in the nearby Sarona complex, where they would not block traffic. Some of the crowd shouted "You Are All in Danger," at police.

The verdict in the trial of Sgt. Elor Azaria, who is accused of the shooting to death of a wounded and immobilized Palestinian assailant, will be handed down by a three-judge panel in a Tel Aviv Military Court within the hour Wednesday. He will be sentenced in a later date and could still appeal.