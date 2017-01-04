Tel Aviv Area Train Stations to Close Until Sunday Eve

The Herzliya and at Tel Aviv University train stations will be closed from 7 P.M. Wednesday until 5 P.M. on Sunday for infrastructure work.

While the work is in process, train service from the north will end at the Beit Yehoshua station, while most trains from the south will end at the Savidor station in central Tel Aviv. Trains from Be’er Sheva and Jerusalem, which go through Ashdod and Rishon Letzion, will end at the Hahaganah station in Tel Aviv.

During rush hour on Thursday, trains will run as usual in both directions on the line through Hod Hasharon, Kfar Sava, Rosh Ha’ayin, Petah Tikva and Bnei Brak, but they won’t enter Tel Aviv. However, all these stations will be closed on Friday and on Saturday night.

Israel Railways advised passengers to take buses instead. The number of buses running from Beit Yehoshua to Tel Aviv will be increased while the railroad is out of service.

Another option for commuters is the free shuttle service that the Transportation Ministry will operate from Beit Yehoshua to Herzliya and all Tel Aviv stations, and back again.

Israel Railways will run free buses between the Netanya train station and Ben-Gurion Airport, in both directions, and also between the Savidor station and the closed station at Tel Aviv University.

The infrastructure work is necessary both to connect the closed stations to the planned fast train between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and to enable completion of the Sharon Railroad paralleling Route 531. It was supposed to have taken place two weeks ago, but was postponed so as not to disrupt transportation during Festigal, the annual Hanukkah children’s extravaganza.