Next Stop, Hawaii: Sheldon Adelson Sets Record With 18-hour Flight From Israel

Seventeen hours and 40 minutes - that's the length, according to estimates, flown by American Jewish billionaire businessman Sheldon Adelson after his departure from Israel on Monday in his private plane to Honolulu, Hawaii. The lengthy journey coincidentally set a record for the longest flight to ever depart from Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport.

Adelson's Airbus A340 allows for very long flight times, especially when it's empty of passengers and cargo. With a total range of 15,000 kilometers, the Airbus model is meant to carry as many as 380 passengers and serves the longest commercial route in the world - from Singapore to Newark.

According to various reports, Adelson's plane is personalized to his needs and includes bedrooms with double beds as well as a bottom floor with large bathrooms and showers at passengers' disposal. All the seats that are installed in the plane are on the first-class level, with advanced accessories.

skip - Adelson's flight

The longest flight ever departured from TLV airport 17 hours and 40 minutes TLV-HNL sheldon adelson private airbus A340-500 @airlivenet pic.twitter.com/JWFQGXEo4K — Asaf Eldan (@AsafEldan) January 3, 2017

The Airbus didn't stop even to refuel during the marathon flight, which started crossing over Europe to the Arctic Ocean before passing past Greenland and Canada and finally diving south in the area of Alaska in the direction of Honolulu.

Such a long flight requires presence of multiple air crews on the plane, meaning that besides Adelson and his enterouge, as least three pilots must have been on board. It's unkown of Adelson's wife accompanied her husband on the record-setting flight, but sources say the two commonly arrive at joint destinations on separate flights, seemingly due to differing schedules. Miriam Adelson owns a Boeing 767-300.

skip - Las Vegas Sands Corp. Airbus A340.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Airbus A340.

Commercial routes in the world that reach such long flight times include an Australia's Qantas flight from Sidney to Dallas (nearly 17 hours), and Saudi Airlines' 16-hour-and-40-minute journey from Saudi Arabia to Los Angeles.

When on the ground, Adelson gets around in a motorized chair. The billionaire owns the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, and his main business interests are in his hotel and real estate company Las Vegas Sands. Adelson is considered to have a close relationship to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson photographed on April 28, 2015, in Las Vegas. AP