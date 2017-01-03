Two Israeli Police Officers Hurt in Suspected West Bank Car-ramming Attack

Two Border Police officers were hurt in a suspected car-ramming attack near the Jalameh checkpoint, north of the West Bank city of Jenin, initial reports said.

Medics stationed at the checkpoint were preparing to receive the victims. Magen David Adom ambulance service said the two victims, who were evacuated by helicopter, were a male and a female in their 20s. The woman suffered light-to-moderate wounds and the man was lightly wounded.

Israel's Border Police said that four Palestinians driving motorbikes approached a security checkpoint near Jalameh and were signalled to stop. Three of them, however, managed to break through the checkpoint. In addition to the wounded police officers, two of the Palestinians were also hurt with light-to-moderate wounds.

Police added that all possible directions were being considered in investigations.

On Friday, a Palestinian woman armed with a knife was shot and seriously wounded by Israeli forces at the West Bank checkpoint of Qalandiyah.

According to police reports, the woman quickly approached a guard post, holding a knife. Police said the Israeli forces followed protocol, including a warning, and fired at her.

The Palestinian, 35-year-old Jihan Mahmoud Hasima from Isawiyah in East Jerusalem, was wounded in her lower extremities and evacuated to Hadassah University Hospital, Mount Scopus in moderate condition.

Her remand was extended by a week and she will be investigated when her medical condition stabilizes.