Ultra-Orthodox Leader Rabbi Shteinman Released From Hospital

Rabbi Aaron Yehuda Leib Shteinman was released Tuesday from the Ma’ayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak just over a week after being hospitalized with pneumonia.

Doctors said the 103-year-old sage in the non-Hasidic Lithuanian Haredi community would continue to receive medical care from home, though it wasn't initially clear what led to the decision to release him from the medical facility.

His doctors said last Friday afternoon that Shteinman's condition had taken a turn for the worse. He had recovered from his pneumonia, said the medical staff, but doctors remained "very concerned" about a noted "general decline" in his physical condition.

Shteinman has been regarded as the leader of the Lithuanian Torah world since the passing of Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv four years ago. He is the head of Degel Hatorah’s Council of Torah Sages.