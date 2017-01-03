IDF Chief on Hebron Shooter's Trial: Treating a Soldier Like a 'Confused Little Boy' Demeans the Army

Israel Defense Forces chief Gadi Eisenkot on Tuesday criticized efforts to present Elor Azaria, a soldier on trial for shooting and killing a wounded Palestinian assailant, as a "confused little kid," saying that such discourse demeans the army.

Eiseknot made the remarks a day before the anticipated verdict in the trial.

“An 18-year-old who enlists in the IDF is not everyone’s child, he is not a baby who was fell captive," he said at a conference at the Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center. "He is a fighter, he is a soldier, he is called upon to put his life on the line.”

“The confusion that has seeped into the discourse, this confusion between an 18-year-old man or 18-year-old woman with everyone’s little boy who got confused and was kidnapped, or got confused and so on, is something that is harming the character of the army,” Eisenkot said, alluding to Azaria.

The chief of staff went on to say, “We demand of our soldiers that they follow the IDF’s set of values; to defend the country with loyalty and love, to treat people with respect, to persevere in the mission. These are not mere slogans, this is a set of values.” Eizenkot also stressed that the army’s job is “to ensure that this set of values is sustained – to preserve the strength and justness of the IDF.”

In his speech, Eizenkot also expressed veiled criticism of the government, saying a third intifada was prevented due of the army’s rejection of some cabinet members’ call for a closure of the West Bank.

“The fact that we haven’t seen a third intifada develop is a consequence of the use of focused force that distinguishes between the general population and the terrorists,” he said. “The wise policy that rejected the calls for closures and barring people from working as a punitive measure was extremely helpful in reaching this reality, which is not something to be taken for granted.”

In his talk, Eizenkot surveyed the strategic situation in the region, and spoke about Hezbollah, which he said is currently “deployed from the border fence to the Litani River, contrary to Resolution 1701. It is present there and building its strength.”

He also said that a third of Hezbollah’s forces are now involved in the fighting in Syria, where 1,700 Hezbollah fighters have been killed and about 7,000 wounded. “No one wants to pay the bloody price – neither the Syrian Army nor Hezbollah nor the Iranian militias nor the Russian forces,” said Eisenkot.

He also talked about how the IDF is providing humanitarian aid to wounded Syrians. “Twenty-six million shekels from the IDF budget is going to medical assistance for wounded Syrians,” he said. “In total, more than 3,000 of them have been hospitalized in Safed and Nahariya.”

The chief of staff also highlighted Iran’s involvement in Hezbollah’s activity, saying that Iran has given Hezbollah $750 million and is involved in the organization’s leadership. Iran also supports Gaza, where it has given $70 million to Hamas.

Eizenkot described Gaza as “a kind of time bomb. The humanitarian-civilian situation there is volatile."

Eizenkot said it is in Israel’s interest for Gaza to have hope, but the security challenge is to prevent Hamas from growing more powerful, and from violating Israeli sovereignty by digging tunnels into Israeli territory.