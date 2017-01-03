Man Killed, Another Wounded in Haifa Shootings

A man was killed and another was wounded in shootings in Haifa on Tuesday morning. The police say the motive for both incidents was likely criminal.

The Magen David Adom emergency response service reported responding to the first incident at 9:27 A.M. on Derech Haatzmaut Street and the second at 10:06 A.M. on Arnon Street.

The victim in the second incident, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead on the scene. The second, also a man in his 40s, was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.