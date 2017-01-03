Israeli Teachers Launch Labor Sanctions Citing Pay Dispute
Kindergarten, elementary and middle school classes will begin three hours late or at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday. Special education will not be affected, though, and will begin as normal.
The job action follows a dispute with the Education Ministry over a failure to pay full salaries to all teachers. Special education will not be affected by the sanctions, and will be held as normal.
A union statement said "thousands of teachers have been caused undue harm due to Education Ministry failures to provide proper compensation as part of the 'New Horizon' reform."
