Israeli Teachers Launch Labor Sanctions Citing Pay Dispute

The teachers' union said it would launch labor sanctions and classes would begin at kindergartens, elementary and middle schools three hours late or at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday.

The job action follows a dispute with the Education Ministry over a failure to pay full salaries to all teachers. Special education will not be affected by the sanctions, and will be held as normal.

A union statement said "thousands of teachers have been caused undue harm due to Education Ministry failures to provide proper compensation as part of the 'New Horizon' reform."