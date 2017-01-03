Israeli Arab, 20, Jailed Without Trial for More Than Six Months

Israel has jailed an Arab citizen without charges for more than six months, his attorney said on Monday.

A six-month administrative detention order was issued against Mohammed Khaled Ibrahim, 20, on June 6, which when it expired last week, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman renewed for another three months.

MK Masoud Ghanem (Joint List) said that Ibrahim, a computer technician from the Galilee village of Kabul, was detained after being spotted making frequent visits to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and the area, and for conducting a religious way of life.

Attorney Mustaf Suheil told Haaretz that the decision is puzzling especially since the man is young, has Israeli citizenship and yet the defense establishment is taking such a drastic step as administrative detention which is an unusually harsh step to employ against a citizen.

Israel Prison Services data show there are 534 administrative detainees in Israel, two of them Israeli citizens. One is Ibrahim and the other a resident of East Jerusalem.

Suheil said all the material against his client is classified and lawyers have no access to any procedures which are all conducted behind closed doors.

Ibrahim's family and local activists have set up a popular committee and in a meeting on Sunday they decided to launch a public protest for his immediate release.

Walid Taha, a committee member, told Haaretz relatives were surprised at the arrest and decided to protest after he wasn't freed at the end of his term last month. They have also filed an appeal through the district court in Haifa.

MK Masoud Ghanem of the Joint List recently queried Lieberman about Ibrahim's arrest, but has not received any reply yet.