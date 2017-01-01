Trump Reportedly Wants Netanyahu to Attend His Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump's advisers would like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to participate at the inauguration ceremony on January 20, the New York Post reported on Sunday, though Netanyahu's bureau said that no invite has been recieved.

According to the report, the president-elect's advisers would like to invite Netanyahu to attend the ceremony and to hold a meeting with Trump. Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, is in touch with the Prime Minister's Bureau on the matter, the report added.

“There’s a plan for Trump to meet with Netanyahu,” the Post quoted a source as saying. “They’re talking all the time. And Netanyahu is talking about possibly going to the inauguration.”

President-elect Trump, thank you for your warm friendship and your clear-cut support for Israel! 🇮🇱🇺🇸@IvankaTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr https://t.co/lURPimG0wS — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 28, 2016

The Prime Minister's Bureau said that Trump and Netanyahu talked several times on the phone since the election, but that so far no invitation to the inauguration has been received.

Construction continues in preparation for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on the Capitol steps in Washington on Dec. 8, 2016. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Netanyahu has on multiple occasions expressed his warm feelings for Trump. Having met with him in New York in September, the prime minister has since lauded the president-elect as a friend of Israel.

On Saturday night, Trump criticized the recent UN Security Council resolution against settlements.

"Look, we have to protect Israel, Israel to me is very very important, we have to protect Israel, and I disagree with what he's done with Israel," Trump said. "I listened to Secretary Kerry's speech, I think it's very unfair to Israel, what happened.”

Following Secretary of State John Kerry's address on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict last week, Netanyahu tweeted, "President-elect Trump, thank you for your warm friendship and your clear-cut support for Israel!"