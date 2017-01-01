Channel 10 Poll: Yesh Atid Would Overtake Netanyahu's Likud if Elections Held Today

The results of a public opinion poll released by Channel 10 television Saturday indicate that if Knesset elections were held now, the opposition Yesh Atid party, headed by Yair Lapid, would become the largest in parliament, with 27 of the Knesset's 120 seats.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, which has 30 seats as a result of last Knesset elections in 2015, would shrink to 23 Knesset members, while Habayit Hayehudi, headed by Education Minister Naftali Bennett, would become the third largest in the Knesset with 12 seats, the same at the Joint List is projected to get. The Zionist Union, which is headed by Isaac Herzog, would plummet from 24 in the current Knesset to eight, in the Channel 10 poll, which was conducted Thursday by Ariel Ayalon and the StatNet Institute.

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu is projected to get 10 seats in contrast to its current five. The Shas party would pick up one additional seat, going to eight. Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party would drop from 10 seats to seven, while United Torah Judaism would also get seven seats. It currently has six. Meretz, which has five Knesset members in the current parliament, would also pick up a total of seven according to the poll results.