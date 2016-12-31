UN Security Council Endorses Syria Cease-fire Brokered by Russia and Turkey

The UN Security Council on Saturday endorsed a cease-fire agreement in Syria brokered by Russia and Turkey, reiterating support for a roadmap to peace that starts with a transitional government.

The resolution calls for "rapid, safe and unhindered" access to deliver humanitarian aid throughout the country. And it looks forward to a meeting in late January between the Syrian government and opposition in Kazakhstan's capital Astana "as an important part of the Syrian-led political process facilitated by the United Nations."

Russia and Turkey are on opposing sides of the Syrian conflict: Moscow along with Iran provides crucial military support to Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Turkey has long served as a rear base and source of supplies for the rebels.

Divisions in the Security Council between Russia and the veto-wielding Western powers — the U.S. Britain and France who support the moderate opposition and demand that Assad steps down — have blocked action to end the war, now in its sixth year.

Russia and Turkey sent the cease-fire agreement and the draft resolution to Security Council members Thursday night. After closed discussions in the council Friday morning, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin circulated a revised draft, urged council members to support it, and called for a vote on Saturday. The resolution was ultimately adopted.

The truce brokered by Russia and Turkey earlier in the week reduced the level of violence, but firefights, airstrikes and shelling continued in some areas.

This file photo taken on October 10, 2016 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) listening to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the 23rd World Energy Congress in Istanbul. Ozan Kose, AFP

Against this backdrop, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone on Saturday. This was the fourth talk the two leaders held in 10 days. The Prime Minister's Office said that the two "discussed developments in the region and especially in Syria, as well as continued security cooperation in this sector, a collaboration that had already proven itself effective in preventing misunderstandings."

Before his conversation with Netanyahu, Putin spoke on the phone with Iranian president Hassan Rohani. According to the Kremlin, the two presidents noted the importance of the agreements reached on the cessation of hostilities in Syria and on the start of negotiations between the different Syrian factions in Astana.

"They agreed to continue close coordination of efforts to achieve a final settlement of the Syrian crisis", the Kremlin said.

Rebels threaten to end truce

Earlier, Syrian rebel groups urged the UN Security Council not to endorse the cease-fire agreement until the Syrian government and its ally Russia had shown they would respect it.

Rebel fighters walk near damaged buildings in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria December 30, 2016. Khalil Ashawi, Reuters

They threatened to abandon a two-day-old truce if violations continued.

Factions belonging to the Free Syrian Army - a loose alliance of militias excluding more radical Islamist groups - said government forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters had been trying to push rebels back in the Wadi Barada valley, northwest of Damascus.

"Continued violations by the regime and bombardment and attempts to attack areas under the control of the revolutionary factions will make the agreement null and void," said a statement from the rebel groups.

The rebels and political opposition said the government side was massing forces to launch a ground attack in the area. There has been no new announcement by the military since it launched operations in the area last week.

FSA factions said in a separate statement later on Friday they would abandon the truce deal if Russia did not use its influence to halt the Wadi Barada attacks by 8 P.M. (1800 GMT).

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group confirmed clashes in the area, source of most of the capital's water, and also said there had been government shelling in the southern provinces of Quneitra and Deraa.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Friday that rebels had violated the truce 12 times in 24 hours. Much of Friday's violence took place along the border between Hama and Idlib provinces in northwest Syria.

Third cease-fire

The British-based Observatory said the level of fighting had fallen on Saturday, and the truce was not currently at risk, although one rebel official said it was "in serious danger."

In their statement, the rebels said it appeared the government and opposition had signed two different versions of the ceasefire deal, one of which was missing "a number of key and essential points that are non-negotiable", but did not say what those were.

The cease-fire deal is the third this year, but the first not to involve the United States or the United Nations, as Russia and Iran have turned the tide of the war in favor of Assad.