Israel's AG Reportedly Informed Netanyahu of Corruption Probe Weeks Ago

The attorney general met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more than two weeks ago to inform him that he is being investigated on suspicion of corruption, Channel 2 reported on Friday.

Netanyahu is reportedly suspected of receiving large-scale benefits from two businessmen, one Israeli and the other foreign.

According to the report, Netanyahu asked Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit during the December 12 meeting to postpone the questioning until after his return from a state visit to Kazakhstan two days later.

Ultimately, the questioning was postponed further due to a development that occurred in the investigation at that time.

Netanyahu is expected to be questioned under caution in the coming days, after Mendelblit ordered a full and open police investigation into the suspicions against him.

According to Channel 2, Netanyahu isn't privy to the details of the probe.

Meanwhile, Channel 10 reported that three weeks ago, the investigators in the case received substantial information from several witnesses, one of whom is very close to the prime minister. It was also reported that the police has not recruited state witnesses for the case.

Netanyahu has strongly denied the suspicions. "All previous so-called affairs have proved baseless and so it will be with the allegations now published in the media," the prime minister said on Friday. "They won't come to anything, because there isn't anything."

Haaretz reported earlier in the week that the prime minister is suspected in two cases: one connected to the receipt of presents and other benefits and another that is said to be more serious.

There has reportedly been a breakthrough in the first case in recent weeks, but the second has been lying for months on the table of the attorney general.

According to Channel 2, the investigation against the prime minister is also likely to include members of his family. Until now, dozens of witnesses have testified and material has been gathered in both Israel and abroad.