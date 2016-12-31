Condition of Rabbi Shteinman, 103-year-old Leader of non-Hasidic Haredim, Deteriorates

The medical condition of Rabbi Aaron Leib Shteinman has taken a turn for the worse, his doctors at the Ma’ayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak said on Friday afternoon.

Rabbi Shteinman, 103, is considered the leading sage in the non-Hasidic (Lithuanian) Haredi community. He was hospitalized last Sunday with pneumonia.

The rabbi has recovered from his pneumonia, the doctors said, but a "general decline" in his physical condition has begun. The medical staff said in a statements that they were "very concerned' about his condition.

Shteinman has been regarded as the leader of the Lithuanian Torah world since the passing of Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv four years ago. He is the head of Degel Hatorah’s Council of Torah Sages.