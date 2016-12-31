Netanyahu Dismisses New Corruption Allegations as 'Baseless'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has strongly denied recent reports of additional suspicions against him regarding corruption.

"All previous so-called affairs have proved baseless and so it will be with the allegations now published in the media," the prime minister said on Friday. "They won't come to anything, because there isn't anything."

Netanyahu is suspected of receiving large-scale benefits from two businessmen, one Israeli and the other foreign, Channel 2 TV reported on Thursday night.

Haaretz reported earlier in the week that the prime minister is suspected in two cases: one connected to the receipt of presents and other benefits and another that is said to be even more serious.

There has reportedly been a breakthrough in the first case in recent weeks, but the second has been lying for months on the table of Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit.

Netanyahu is expected to be questioned under caution in the coming days, after Mendelblit ordered a full and open police investigation into the suspicions against him.

According to the Channel 2 report, the investigation against the prime minister is also likely to include members of his family. Until now, dozens of witnesses have testified and material has been gathered in both Israel and abroad.