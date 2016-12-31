Palestinian Woman Armed With Knife Shot by Israeli Forces at West Bank Checkpoint

A Palestinian woman armed with a knife was shot and seriously wounded by Israeli forces at the West Bank checkpoint of Qalandiyah Friday morning, according to Israeli police.

According to initial reports, the woman quickly approached a guard post by foot via a lane designated for vehicular traffic. Police said the Israeli guards noticed her holding on to and trying to hide an unknown object in her hand and made repeated calls for her to stop that went unanswered.

Police said the Israeli forces followed protocol including a warning and fired at her.

A knife was collected by the Israeli guards near the woman and a second knife was also found in her possession.

Paramedics said that a 30-year-old woman with bullet wounds to her lower extremities had been evacuated to Hadassah University Hospital, Mount Scopus.

None of the Israeli security forces were wounded in the incident.