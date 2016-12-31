Rank and File: Billy Elliot, an Irish Celebration and a Global Hanukkiah

STAGE STRUCK: Any mother would be proud of seeing her child in a professional musical production, but for Hadasa Lev, the American-Israeli mother of Sahar Lev-Shomer, she was not surprised to see him get the part of Michael in “Billy Elliot.” “I could tell from a very young age he was made for the stage,” she said. “He would stand up on the table and do stuff, very extroverted.” She said that before returning to live in Israel, the family spent eight years in California, where Sahar, 15, got lead roles in school plays but also participated in San Jose’s Children’s Musical Theater, some of whose graduates have gone on to Broadway. Sahar’s performance in “Billy Elliot,” which is playing at City Hall in Cinema City Glilot, has garnered him two nominations from Broadway World Israel, for Person to Watch and Best Young Actor. He just completed filming for “The Bar Mitzvah,” an American Internet show with actors Elon Gold and Dane Clark, slated to be released in 2017.

HAG IRIM SAMEACH: Hanukkah celebrants enjoyed a unique combination of singing traditional holiday songs to the strains of live Irish airs music and green sufganiot at the Israel Irish Friendship League’s Festive Happening event at Murphy’s Irish Pub in Ra’anana. IIFL chairman and event organizer Malcolm Gafson welcomed all the Israeli-Irish expats with a “Hag Irim Sameach.” Irish Ambassador to Israel Alison Kelly, who partook in the candle lighting ceremony, extended festive greetings to enthusiastic applause. Michal Hoter and Trio played an Irish-Israeli fusion mix of jazzy music. Hoter is a graduate of the New Park College of Music in Dublin. Award-winning Irish Dance Israel’s Yair and Inbal Werdiger surprised the crowd with a “Lord of the Dance”-style Irish dance display.

GLOBAL HANUKKIAH: One hundred young immigrants who arrived in Israel in recent months from 29 countries joined the lighting of a “global hanukkiah” at Kibbutz Tzuba with Jewish Agency chairman Natan Sharansky. The event brought together participants in the Jewish Agency’s Kibbutz Ulpan program, who spoke about their personal journeys to Israel. Avraham Dergel, a lone solider from Montreal, was among the four immigrants who lit candles. The program enables young immigrants to spend their first few months in Israel living on kibbutzim across the country, where they engage in intensive Hebrew studies, enjoy enrichment programs and career or academic guidance, and are paired with host families, to help them integrate into Israeli society.

Rank and File was compiled by Steven Klein.

