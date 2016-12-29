Palestinian Construction Worker, 17, Dies After Fall in Israel

A 17-year-old Palestinian youth died on Thursday after falling from a considerable height on a construction site in central Israel. He was the 47th construction worker to die in an accident this year.

The youth died in Rehovot’s Kaplan Hospital from multiple, severe injuries. He had been treated by Magen David Adom paramedics at the site of the accident before being evacuated to hospital.

“When I got to the site, I saw an unconscious youth,” said paramedic Rafael Fazayev. “The people there said that he had fallen from considerable height while working. We gave him emergency treatment on the spot before sending him to hospital.”

A 30-year-old worker died two weeks ago after falling from a building under construction in Tiral Hacarmel.