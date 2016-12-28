Israel Arrested Hamas Tunnels Expert Infiltrating From Gaza

Israel said on Wednesday that soldiers arrested a Hamas military operative closely associated with the group's tunnel digging operations last month as he infiltrated the Israeli border with Gaza.

A statement by the Shin Bet said Bilaal Rozayna was seized on November 27 "after crossing from the Gaza Strip into Israel."

The statement identified Rozayna as the brother of the head of Hamas internal security and as someone who for the past decade has been "closely associated with the tunnel network in the Gaza Strip."

Rozayna has provided the IDF with "sensitive information regarding Hamas activity," including a part of the tunnels system excavated beneath his home which was used as a weapons storage facility, an army statement said.