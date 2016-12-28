WATCH LIVE: Kerry Set to Present Vision for Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is set to make a speech in which he will present the Obama administration's vision regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Kerry's speech will take place 6 P.M. Wednesday afternoon, Israel time.

Kerry planned to make an address last Thursday, when the UN Security Council resolution against the settlements went up for a vote for the first time. After Egypt, the sponsor of the original motion, backed down, Kerry's speech was canceled.

Although it is still unclear what Kerry's remarks will include, Israeli officials expect the secretary of state to present the American stance on each of the four core issues of the conflict: borders, Jerusalem, security and refugees.

Kerry's speech will take place against the backdrop of a serious crisis between the Israeli government and the Obama administration following the UN resolution against the settlements that past Friday, which the U.S. refused to veto.

Netanyahu fears Kerry's remarks will be used as basis for international imitative on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Paris peace summit, taking place on January 15, or even in another Security Council resolution that will be put for a vote before Obama leaves office on January 20.

Friday's vote was able to pass the 15-member council because the United States broke with a long-standing approach of diplomatically shielding Israel and did not wield its veto power as it had on many times before.

The resolution's two main clauses state that the settlements have "no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law," and call on the nations of the world "to distinguish, in their relevant dealings, between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967."

Just ahead of Kerry's planned speech, Jerusalem's city planning commission approved a plan to build a three-story building for Jewish settlers in East Jerusalem's predominantly Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan.

The vote on the Silwan project took place despite the commission's cancellation of a vote on hundreds of other housing projects for both Jews and Arabs in East Jerusalem earlier in the day. The Jerusalem municipality denied a Reuters report that a request to put off the vote on these other projects had come from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Also Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump said that the U.S. "cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect" hours before the speech.

"They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but....... not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!" Trump tweeted.