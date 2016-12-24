Trump: UN Settlement Resolution 'Will Make Peace Harder. Too Bad'

President-elect Donald Trump condemned the UN resolution on settlements, writing: "The big loss yesterday for Israel in the United Nations will make it much harder to negotiate peace. Too bad, but we will get it done anyway!"

Trump also tweeted shortly after the UN Security Council voted Friday in favor of an anti-settlement resolution, allowed by an abstention by the U.S., saying, "As to the UN, things will be different after Jan. 20th."

In his first public reaction to the vote, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that the Obama administration has carried out an "underhanded and an anti-Israel maneuver" at the UN Security Council.

Netanyahu called the resolution "crazy" and assured the Israeli public that it would be overcome. "We are not alone," he said, recounting that he had spoken to members of Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, who have pledge to fight to resolution and who Netanyahu said told him "We won't allow anyone to harm the State of Israel."

On Friday, the Prime Minister's Bureau accused President Barack Obama of

"colluding" against Israel at the UN. "The Obama administration not only failed to protect Israel against this gang-up at the UN, it colluded with it behind the scenes," the bureau said. "Israel looks forward to working with President-elect Trump and with all our friends in Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, to negate the harmful effects of this absurd resolution."