Netanyahu Cancels Ukrainian PM's Visit to Israel Over Security Council Vote

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to cancel a visit by Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, who was scheduled to arrive in Israel in the coming week. A senior official in Jerusalem noted that the decision was taken in light of Ukraine's vote in favor of Friday's United Nations Security Council resolution critical of Israel's settlement policy.

Netanyahu addressed the UN resolution on Saturday evening, saying that the Obama administration had carried out an "underhanded and an anti-Israel maneuver" at the Security Council. The prime minister call the resolution "crazy" and vowed to cut funding to UN institutions, while reviewing Israel's relations with the international organization.

On Friday, the prime minister's bureau announced that Israel's ambassadors to New Zealand and Senagal, two of the countries that pushed for the vote on the UN resolution, had been recalled and that sanctions would be put in place against both countries as well.

"The Obama administration not only failed to protect Israel against this gang-up at the UN, it colluded with it behind the scenes," his bureau said.