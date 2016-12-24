Abbas Spokesman: UN Security Council Resolution Dealt 'Big Blow' to Israeli Settlement Policy

The UN Security Council's adoption of a resolution condemning Israeli settlements was "a big blow to Israeli policy," a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Friday in a statement published by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Fourteen members of the 15-member council voted in favor of the resolution on Friday. The U.S. abstained from the vote.

The action was "a unanimous international condemnation of settlements and a strong support for the two-state solution," the statement said.

Chief Palestinian Negotiator Saeb Erekat, in turn, said the the motion marks "a day of victory."

"This is a day of victory for international law, a victory for civilized language and negotiation and a total rejection of extremist forces in Israel," he told Reuters.

"The international community has told the people of Israel that the way to security and peace is not going to be done through occupation ... but rather through peace, ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state to live side by side with the state of Israel on the 1967 line," Erekat said.

The Palestinian envoy to the UN told the Security Council after the vote that that the resolution is a "necessary step for addressing a 70-year open wound" of the occupation.

He called on the Security Council to "stand by this decision, by the law and on the right side of history."