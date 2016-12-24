Trump on Security Council Vote: 'Things Will Be Different After Jan. 20'

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Friday shortly after the UN Security Council voted in favor of an anti-settlement resolution allowed by an unprecedented U.S. abstention, saying, "As to the UN, things will be different after Jan. 20th."

The White House, in turn, blamed the passage of the resolution on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's settlement policies. "If we didn’t see acceleration in settlement activity and wouldn’t hear that kind of rhetoric from the Israeli government then maybe the U.S. would have taken take a different view," Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes said.

Kerry also commented on the resolution Friday, saying that it rightly condemns "incitement and settlement activity." Kerry also called on both sides to advance a two-state solution.

Trump's comment against the resolution and U.S. abstention seemed to lead the sentiments among American leaders, but not all in the U.S. found the resolution unfavorable. Left-wing American Jewish group J Street responded positively to the passing of the resolution, saying in a statement that it “reaffirms the need for a two-state solution and calls for a halt to actions by both sides that serve to undermine the prospects for peace.”

Another American Jewish group, AIPAC, was on Trump's side of the issue, saying in a statement that it is "deeply disturbed by the failure of the Obama Administration to exercise its veto to prevent a destructive, one-sided, anti-Israel resolution from being enacted by the United Nations Security Council.

"AIPAC expresses its appreciation to President-elect Trump and the many Democratic and Republican Members of Congress who urged a veto of this resolution," the statement said.

"Despite all the good," Malcolm Hoenlein, the head of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, added, "this will become the legacy of President [Barack] Obama, and the U.S.-Israeli relations."

Morton Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America, told Haaretz that he was shocked and devastated after the vote. He suggested that once Trump becomes president, he may reconsider U.S. funding to the UN in the wake of the resolution.

"I spoke to many of Trump's people, and he is considering what he is going to do to punish some of these countries economically, and he is also considering U.S. funding to the UN," he said. "I know he is considering it, but he has not said it publicly."

Prominent American lawmakers also weighed in, with veteran Arizona Senator John McCain saying that the U.S. abstention in the UN vote on Israeli settlements makes the U.S. "complicit in this outrageous attack" against Israel.

Fellow Senator Lindsey Graham also reacted negatively to the vote, saying that U.S. foreign policy under Obama "has gone from naive and foolish to flat-out reckless."

The senior Republican senator, in a note on Twitter after the vote, said: "With friends like these, #Israel doesn't need any enemies."

"Regardless of the terrorist attacks they suffer or the number of rockets fired their way, in the United Nations Israel is always the bad guy," said Graham, who has threatened to work to "suspend or significantly reduce" U.S. support for the United Nations over the resolution.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement the U.S. abstention was "absolutely shameful" and a "blow to peace."

Senator Dianne Feinstein, meanwhile, said that “President Obama’s refusal to veto today's UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements sends a strong message that the United States still supports a two-state solution."

"Ending settlement activity in the West Bank and East Jerusalem is an absolute necessity if we’re ever to achieve a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians," she said.

Many Israeli leaders also responded to the vote negatively, with Likud minister Yuval Steinitz saying that the U.S. had "abandoned" Israel.