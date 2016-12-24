One Lightly Wounded in West Bank Stabbing Attack

A stabbing attack in the West Bank settlement of Efrat on Friday left one man lightly injured, according Israel's Magen David Adom medical service and the Israeli army.

After initial investigations, the IDF said that a Palestinian had stabbed an Israeli settler from Efrat at the entrance to his home before fleeing the scene. Israeli troops were in pursuit of the suspect.

Paramedics reported that a 50-year-old man was being evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem with stab wounds to his upper extremities.