Israeli Man Missing in London for Three Weeks

An Israeli man has been missing in London for three weeks and his family is becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare, according to a report in the north-west London local newspaper Ham&High.

MISSING: Yoav Stern age 27, Last seen on CCTV in #Golders Green on 8 Dec at 13:25

If seen call Shomrim 03009991234 or Police on 101

pls RT pic.twitter.com/VXmfcebFiw — Shomrim N.W. London (@shomrimlondon) December 23, 2016

Yoav Stern, 27, originally from Jerusalem, was last seen on December 2, though there are reports that he was spotted a week later in Golders Green.

Shomrim North West London, a neighborhood watch group, has published a CCTV image of a man who they believe to be Stern in Golders Green on December 8.