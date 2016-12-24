Israeli Man Missing in London for Three Weeks
Yoav Stern, 27, originally from Jerusalem, was last seen on December 2.
An Israeli man has been missing in London for three weeks and his family is becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare, according to a report in the north-west London local newspaper Ham&High.
Yoav Stern, 27, originally from Jerusalem, was last seen on December 2, though there are reports that he was spotted a week later in Golders Green.
Shomrim North West London, a neighborhood watch group, has published a CCTV image of a man who they believe to be Stern in Golders Green on December 8.
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now