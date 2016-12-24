Bodies of 9 Palestinian Assailants Held by Israel to Be Returned to Families

The bodies of nine Palestinians killed while committing attacks on Israelis were due to be released to their families on Friday, the Israeli army and the Palestinian news agency Ma’an reported.

The bodies have been held by Israel for up to five months.

The Palestinian Ministry of Civil Affairs said that the bodies were those of Muhammad Jihad Hussein Harb, from Qalqiliya; Wael Abu Saleh, from Tulkarem; Muhammad Turkman, from Qabatiya, near Jenin; Jihad Muhammad Said Khalil, from Beit Wazan in Nablus; Mustafa Baradiya, from the al-Arroub refugee camp; Ameer Jamal al-Rajabi and Muhannad Jameel al-Rajabi, from Hebron; Issa Salim Mahmoud Tarayra, from Bani Naim; and Khalid Ahmad Elayyan Ikhlayyil, from Beit Ummar.

Israeli authorities released seven bodies last week in response to petitions by the Palestinian families.

The public prosecutor said at the time that the cases of Muhammad Tarayra, Muhammad al-Faqih and Abd al-Hamid Abu Srour, all affiliated with Hamas, needed “to be studied further” before their bodies were returned.

But the High Court rejected the state’s request for an additional 60 days to prepare its position regarding the three bodies. It ordered the state to report on what it intended doing with the body of Abu Srour by January 10. The body has been held in an Israeli morgue for almost eight months.

Israel typically demands that the funerals of those whose bodies are returned be restricted in number and often that they be held at night.