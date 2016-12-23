Rank and File: Baseball, Leadership and National Quiz Night

PLAYING BASEBALL TOGETHER: The Baseball Le’kulam program run by the Israel Association of Baseball wrapped up its second year of activity last Thursday and Friday. The program, in which 30 Arab- and Jewish-Israeli sixth graders learn to play baseball together, met inside at the Ramle and Modi’in sports centers due to inclement weather. Members of the Ramle staff showed up as Santa Claus and handed out sufganiot for Hanukkah to the tune of Jingle Bells in Arabic, epitomizing the coming together of cultures, according to the IAB. “They bonded as a group, and all of the kids requested that they continue playing baseball together,” the IAB’s Margo Sugarman told Haaretz about the last session in Modi’in. The staff included Sugarman, Ophir Katz, who is in charge of the program, Ira Moskowitz, Dave Israel, David Leichman and Justin Peedin.

LEADERSHIP DIALOGUE: Australian and British politicians and community leaders met at the Knesset this week as part of the fifth Australia-Israel-United Kingdom Leadership Dialogue. “It was an opportunity for Australian MPs to come together with the Knesset in Israel and also leaders from the U.K. parliament,” the Australian embassy told Haaretz. “It was very successful at the people-to-people and business-to-business level.” The Australian delegation, led by Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister Steven Ciobo, included Bill Shorten, the opposition leader, and former Prime Minister Tony Abbott. Australian-Israeli business leaders Yosi Tal and Eitan Drori also joined. The British delegation featured Minister of State Matthew Hancock, Sir Erik Pickles, and Lord Trimble.

NATIONAL QUIZ NIGHT: ESRA, the English Speaking Residents Association, is getting into the holiday spirit again with its third annual National Quiz Night on Tuesday. The competition, which benefits the Kfar Shamaryahu Club for Handicapped Youth, will take place in private homes across the country, from Nahariya to Eilat, for up to 20 team members. Quiz organizer Glennis Bertfield told Haaretz that one new venue this year is Tel Aviv’s Gina art gallery, which will be serving wine and cheese. The Manchester native said that after raising about 20,000 shekels last year for a different cause, ESRA project manager Nina Zuck raised the idea of benefiting the Kfar Shmaryahu Club. “It’s a win-win,” Bertfield said of the fundraiser. “Everybody has a fun night.” Quiz Night guidelines are on the ESRA website. To join an existing venue or to form a group of your own, call Glennis at 054-773 4392.

Rank and File was compiled

by Steven Klein.

Have an idea about an item

for Rank and File?

E-mail us at:

column@haaretz.co.il