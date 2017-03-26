WATCH: 'Israel Is Land of Common Heritage' Says Netanyahu in Christmas Message

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video on Wednesday with Christmas and New Year's greetings to Israel's Christian supporters around the world.

"It moves us deeply to have this bond with you because we all know that this land of Israel is the land of our common heritage," his message said.

Saying that forces of intolerance around the world attack Christians "with particular vehemence," Netanyahu called Israel "the one place in the Middle East that the Christian community not only survives but thrives."

"So please come to Israel. Come and visit me, I'm waiting for you," the prime minister said in conclusion. "It will be a great experience for you."

The video message was filmed in the courtyard of the International Christian Embassy, which was established in Jerusalem in 1980. Its website says that the organization views the establishment of the State of Israel as a sign of "God's faithfulness to keep His ancient covenant with the Jewish people."