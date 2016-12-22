Berlin Attack: Missing Israeli Woman Confirmed Killed

A missing Israeli woman was identified as one of those killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack Monday, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The Israeli embassy in Berlin is coordinating efforts to bring the body back to Israel for burial, the ministry said.

Dalia Elyakim, who visited Berlin with her husband Rami, was missing since the attack on Monday. On Tuesday the embassy said efforts were made to locate her.

Rami Elyakim was wounded in the attack, and is currently hospitalized. His medical condition was said to be stable, but he was still sedated and breathing with a ventilator.

"We are in constant contact with family members who arrived here from [Israel] and are helping them with everything needed," the embassy said.

Twelve people were killed and dozens were wounded when a truck plowed into a crowded market in the German capital. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday authorities believe it was a terror attack. Later, ISIS claimed responsibility for the incident.